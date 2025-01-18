America's Beverage Companies & U.S. Conference Of Mayors Award $745K To Nine Cities For Community Health & Sustainability Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chapel Hill, N.C., Akron, Ohio and Fort Wayne, Ind. Selected as 2025 Childhood Obesity Prevention & Environment & Sustainability Award First Place Winners

American Beverage, the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) and the United States of Mayors (USCM) today announced the nine winning cities of the 2025 Childhood Obesity Prevention & Environmental Health & Sustainability Awards.

The 2025 grant recipients - Akron, Ohio; Bridgeport, Conn.; Chapel Hill, N.C.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Issaquah, Wash.; Lima, Ohio; New Orleans, La.; Portland, Ore. and Savannah, Ga. - received a total of $745,000 in grants for innovative initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles and advance environmental sustainability.

"Mayors know their cities best. That's why America's beverage companies are proud to partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to help drive community-based solutions that directly address today's most pressing challenges," said Kevin Keane, president and CEO of American Beverage and president of the ABFHA board of directors. "We congratulate the winning mayors and their cities for their outstanding efforts to improve the communities we call home. We look forward to building on our shared commitment to advancing health and sustainability nationwide."

The announcement took place during the 93rd Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where mayors from across the nation gathered to celebrate their peers' dedication to creating vibrant, healthy and sustainable cities.

"This unprecedented partnership between ABA and The Conference is an exemplar of impactful and transformative corporate citizenship," said USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran. "Since 2012, we've successfully invested millions of dollars in improving the physical, social and environmental health of children and families in communities across the country – providing much needed support to an increasingly overburdened but critical safety net, when and where cities need it most. This is the textbook definition of effective public-private partnership."

This effort underscores the longstanding commitment of America's beverage companies to addressing critical health and environmental challenges through collaborative, community- driven solutions. Since the launch of the partnership in 2012, the awards have provided more than $7 million to 84 cities across the country.

First, second and third place awards were presented to cities within three categories based on population. Descriptions of each winning program can be found below.

SMALL CITY

1st Place: Chapel Hill, N.C. - Mayor Jessica Anderson

The Town of Chapel Hill's Wheels of Wellness program will promote youth cycling through neighborhood block parties and bike skills workshops in underserved communities. The initiative will provide bicycles, safety equipment and healthy refreshments to encourage active lifestyles and foster long-term health and environmental benefits. Wheels on Wellness focuses on inclusivity and aligns with the Town's strategic goals, building on existing efforts to strengthen community connections and improve health outcomes for children.

2nd Place: Lima, Ohio. - Mayor Sharetta Smith

The Youth Pedal Bicycle Club in Lima empowers students to adopt lifelong healthy habits through cycling, an accessible activity that supports physical fitness and reduces the risk of obesity and chronic diseases. Partnering with The Wheelhouse and Lima's Park Rangers, the program combines bike safety workshops, repair skills and group rides to build confidence and promote community engagement. After completing the 12-week program, participants earn their own bike and safety kit, encouraging continued use of Lima's trails.

3rd Place: Issaquah, Wash. - Mayor Mary Lou Pauly

The Clean Cooking for Healthy Homes Induction Cooktop Incentive Program (CCHH) will provide free induction cooktops and installations for low- and moderate-income households in Issaquah. Aiming to improve kitchen safety, indoor air quality and family health, the program eliminates financial barriers while promoting environmental sustainability. Paired with culturally tailored cooking workshops to engage youth and families, CCHH builds on Issaquah's successful electrification initiatives to foster community well-being and healthier cooking practices.

MEDIUM CITY

1st Place: Akron, Ohio - Mayor Shammas Malik

Akron's Mobile Market initiative will bring fresh and healthy food directly to food desert communities, addressing critical challenges like obesity, diabetes and reduced academic performance caused by limited access to nutritious foods. Inspired by the successful Mahoning Valley Mobile Market model, Akron's 28-foot vehicle will offer fresh produce, meats, dairy and shelf-stable goods at affordable prices, accepting SNAP and providing grocery vouchers.

2nd Place: Savannah, G.A. - Mayor Van R. Johnson

The Mayor on the Move: Healthy Savannah Kids Club will empower middle school students and their families to build healthier and well-rounded lifestyles. The passport-based program features activities across seven health domains: social, emotional, physical, intellectual, environmental, spiritual and financial. The program will offer stamps for completed activities and incentives like Mayor-hosted block parties, family walks and sports events.

3rd Place: Bridgeport, Conn. - Mayor Joseph Ganim

Bridgeport's expanded City Fresh program aims to bring high-quality, local produce directly to low-income residents in food desert neighborhoods like the East End, addressing critical barriers like transportation and cost. Partnering with local farmers, the program will deliver fresh produce for distribution to families in need. In collaboration with the Park City Compost Initiative, the program will also incentivize composting by exchanging food scraps for additional produce and locally sourced rewards. Compost will then be used to enrich local farms and gardens, promoting sustainable consumption.

LARGE CITY

1st Place: Fort Wayne, Ind. - Mayor Sharon Tucker

The Plant, Pick & Plate Program is a collaborative initiative aimed at combating childhood obesity and fostering environmental stewardship among fifth to ninth-grade students in Southeast Fort Wayne. Led by the City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Department, SEED Fort Wayne, Purdue Fort Wayne Extension, Inspired Nutrition and Johnnie Mae Farm, the program combines hands-on gardening education with monthly cooking classes. Students learn to grow their own food and participate in cooking sessions designed to build confidence, promote healthy eating and strengthen community connections.

2nd Place – Portland, Ore. - Mayor Keith Wilson

The Peace Memorial Park Revitalization project will transform a neglected green space in Portland's Lloyd neighborhood into a vibrant and sustainable park. In partnership with Veterans for Peace and local organizations, the project will enhance ecological resilience and support community engagement through sustainable landscaping, public art and educational panels. Phased improvements include native plantings, bike racks, ADA pathways, and a focus on peace, climate action and social justice. The park will serve local residents, cyclists and volunteers alike to foster a safe and inclusive space for recreation and reflection.

3rd Place – New Orleans, L.A. - Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Top Box Foods' Produce Prescription (PRx) program partners with health organizations to deliver medically tailored food boxes to patients with diet-related illnesses. Since 2023, the program has already served more than 400 participants by providing fresh produce and prepared meals biweekly, supporting healthier diets and reducing barriers to food access. Through the grant, Top Box Foods' PRx aims to expand to 300 more families through New Orleans' Maternal and Child Health programs , offering convenient, nutritious and culturally appropriate options that promote positive health outcomes and long-term food assistance.

About American Beverage

American Beverage (AB) is the trade association that represents America's non-alcoholic beverage industry. Today, AB represents hundreds of beverage producers, distributors, franchise companies and support industries. Together, they bring to market hundreds of brands, flavors and packages, including regular and diet soft drinks, bottled water and water beverages, 100 percent juice and juice drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks and ready-to-drink teas. To learn more about American Beverage, visit americanbeverage.

About the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America

The American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) is dedicated to strengthening communities from coast to coast to create positive change for our nation. Since the Foundation's inception, we've provided millions of dollars in grants directly to organizations and cities that are making a real impact on the lives of real people. To learn more about ABFHA, visit beveragefoundation.

