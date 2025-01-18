Zaporizhzhia Authorities Report On Condition Of Victims Of Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people who were wounded in an enemy attack remain in Zaporizhzhia hospitals. Doctors assess their condition as severe and moderate.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“A woman in serious condition and a man with cut wounds, whose condition is assessed by doctors as moderate, remain under medical supervision,” he wrote.

According to Fedorov, eight more people will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The people suffered shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, concussions, bruises and fractures.

As reported, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia at six in the morning. An industrial enterpris was hit. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA