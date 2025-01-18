New City & Guilds Solar PV & 18Th Edition Courses Now Available For Electricians

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Harlow, Essex - As the demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) and electrical storage systems (EESS) grows, new City & Guilds accredited courses are now available to help qualified electricians gain expertise in this expanding sector. These courses provide specialist training in solar PV system design, installation, maintenance, and energy storage integration, ensuring compliance with National Occupational Standards (NOS), MCS technical specifications, and BS 7671 Wiring Regulations.



City & Guilds 2922-34 - Solar PV Installation & Maintenance



The 2922-34 Level 3 Award is designed for electricians who want to develop skills in solar PV system installation and maintenance. This course aligns with NOS SPV01 and is expected to be approved for JIB ECS Gold Card eligibility soon.



Key Learning Areas



. Legislation and compliance, including IET Code of Practice, BS 7671, and MCS standards



. System design and installation, covering PV system components, safety procedures, and design considerations



. Testing, commissioning, and handover, with practical training in industry-standard procedures



Course duration is three days, with a cost of £750.00 including VAT. The venue is AET Harris House, Cawley Hatch, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN. Assessment includes a 30-question online test and practical evaluation.



City & Guilds 2923-34 - Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS)



The 2923-34 Level 3 Award focuses on battery storage systems, enabling electricians to safely design and install electrical energy storage solutions. The course follows the IET Code of Practice for Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS) and industry guidance, ensuring compliance with BS 7671.



Key Learning Areas



. Battery technologies and system design, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, and other battery storage solutions



. Installation and safety procedures, ensuring electricians understand safety regulations and risk mitigation strategies



. Testing, inspection, and handover, covering commissioning and verification procedures



Course duration is two days, with a cost of £499.00 including VAT. The venue is AET Harris House, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN. Assessment includes a 30-question online test and practical evaluation.



Combined Solar PV & EESS Course



For those looking to gain expertise in both solar PV and energy storage systems, a five-day combined course is available at a discounted rate of £1,199.00 including VAT.



18th Edition Wiring Regulations Course



The City & Guilds 18th Edition 2382-22 course ensures electricians stay updated with the latest BS 7671 wiring regulations, essential for maintaining compliance with electrical safety and installation standards.



Course Overview



. Regulatory compliance, covering the latest amendments in BS 7671



. Protection and safety standards, focusing on safe installation practices



. Assessment includes a 60-question online test via the City & Guilds e-volve system



The course duration is two days at AET Harris House, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN.



Who Should Enroll



These courses are designed for qualified electricians who hold one of the following:



. City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ in Electrotechnical Services (2357, 2356, 5357, 2346, 2347)



. ECS Gold Card, JIB Electrician, or Approved Electrician Card



. SVQ in Electrical Installation (Scotland) or EAL Level 3 (Wales)



Why Choose These Courses



. Industry-aligned training, fully mapped to NOS, MCS specifications, and JIB requirements



. Accredited certification, recognized by City & Guilds and endorsed by TESP's Electrician Plus kitemark



. Expanding career opportunities, essential qualifications for the growing solar PV and energy storage sector



Enhance your expertise with Solar PV Courses and 18th Edition Courses , designed for qualified electricians to meet industry standards and advance their careers.

