INS Mumbai To Participate In Multinational Exercise La Perouse

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) To enhance cooperation in the field of maritime surveillance, the indigenously built guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai is participating in the fourth edition of the multinational exercise La Perouse, the Defence said on Saturday.

This edition of the exercise will witness the participation of personnel/surface and sub-surface assets from various maritime partners including the Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Royal Navy, the United States Navy, Indonesian Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy and Royal Canadian Navy, said a statement.

The Ministry said the exercise aims to develop common Maritime Situational Awareness by enhancing the cooperation in the field of maritime surveillance, maritime interdiction operations and air operations along with the conduct of progressive training and information sharing.

The exercise provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to develop closer links in planning, coordination and information sharing for enhanced tactical interoperability.

Advanced multi-domain exercises, including surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air defence, cross-deck landings and tactical manoeuvres, as also the constabulary missions such as VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations, are part of the event.

The naval exercise, being held in the straits between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean: Malacca, Sunda and Lombok, began on January 16 and will conclude on January 24.

Indian Navy's participation in the exercise showcases the high level of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the like-minded navies and their commitment to a rules-based international order in the maritime domain.

This visit is in consonance with India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) to enhance maritime cooperation and collaboration for a safer and secure Indo-Pacific Region.

Last month, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi went to Indonesia on an official visit from December 15 to 18 to consolidate bilateral defence relations.

The visit underscored the strong maritime relations between the two countries conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, the CNS engaged in bilateral discussions with top-level Indonesian Government and defence officials.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Indonesia, in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.