S-African leader hangs hope Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed strong support for a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing its importance in allowing humanitarian aid to reach those in need and ending what he described as Israeli "genocide" against Palestinians. His comments come as discussions around a potential ceasefire intensify following heavy bombardments by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), which have resulted in over 46,000 deaths, including many women and children.



Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Mangwenya, reiterated South Africa's long-standing stance on the conflict, advocating for an end to Palestinian displacement and the opening of humanitarian corridors. A ceasefire, he noted, would be a crucial development to address the dire need for food, water, and medicine in Gaza.



Former Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia also welcomed the possibility of a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. He emphasized the need for a phased withdrawal of the IDF and raised concerns about Israel's continued control over essential supplies to Gaza. Cachalia called for the United Nations to play a role in facilitating the reconstruction of Gaza and ensuring access for humanitarian and media organizations to highlight the situation on the ground.



As ceasefire talks progress, residents of Gaza have shown both optimism and skepticism. Despite ongoing violence, reports suggest that a ceasefire agreement could be nearing. US President Donald Trump and his administration are involved in the negotiations, with Trump stating that a deal might be reached by the end of the week.



The emerging ceasefire agreement includes provisions for the release of hostages held by Hamas, marking a potential step toward de-escalation.



