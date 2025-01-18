Qatar FM: Gaza Ceasefire To Begin Sun. At 8:30 Am

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The recently concluded ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will start at 8:30 am local time in Gaza on Sunday, said the Qatari of Foreign Affairs.

"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30am on Sunday, local time in Gaza," Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed Al-Ansari in a post on X.

"We advise the brothers to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources," he added.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman announced on Wednesday that the joint mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. had secured a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal. (end)

