U.S. approves NATO to coordinate army aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The President of the Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, declares the Alliance is controlling part of the duty for coordinating aid to Ukraine, which was lately done by the U.S. Bauer announced this at a conference of the Military Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff in Brussels, Ukrinform reads regarding Suspilne.





After the framework deal was achieved in Washington, some mechanisms that were earlier organized by the United States are now being shifted under NATO command. The Special Advisory Group for Ukraine and the International Donor Coordination Cell were a group of nations that aided Ukraine, and currently NATO has that responsibility, to which the U.S. has approved, the top army official declared.





The admiral clarified that these shifts aim to create permanent help mechanisms that would guarantee stability for Ukraine, notwithstanding political changes.





Bauer thinks that for Ukraine’s major commanders, war does not rely on the advancements in Western capitals consequently, steady help is crucial for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



