World Economic Forum survey highlights concerns over global growth, debt, uncertainty

(MENAFN) According to the World Economic Forum’s Chief Economists Outlook survey, released on Thursday, the global economic outlook faces significant pressure from uncertainty, fragmentation, and rising debt.



The report, based on a survey of top private sector economists worldwide, reveals that 56 percent of respondents expect weaker economic growth this year, while just 17 percent predict improvement. Additionally, 44 percent of economists foresee strong growth in the US, and 61 percent expressed concerns that President-elect Donald Trump’s second term could have long-term consequences for the global economy.



The survey also indicated that 97 percent of economists anticipate an increase in US public debt, and 94 percent expect ongoing higher inflation and persistent risks.



Europe’s growth outlook remains the weakest for the third consecutive year, with 74 percent of respondents predicting a sluggish performance in the region this year.



China’s growth is expected to slow, driven by weak consumer demand and falling production, leading to a more uncertain global recovery. Approximately 79 percent of economists expect the country to maintain a loose monetary policy.



In the US and Europe, 64 percent and 81 percent of respondents, respectively, also foresee continued loose monetary policies.

MENAFN18012025000045016755ID1109103255