Lukin Center For Psychotherapy Launches A New Virtual Program: DBT Skills Group

The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy in Northern NJ announced the launch of their new virtual DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) Skills Group.

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This program is designed for young adults aged 18-24. If you are a young adult that is an athlete, professional, in college, and or anyone seeking to enhance their mental and emotional resilience, this group is for you.It offers participants an opportunity to develop essential skills for managing distress, regulating emotions, and improving interpersonal relationships in a supportive and accessible virtual environment.These groups are ideal for young adults, "“The DBT Skills Group is an important addition to our suite of services,” said Dr. Konstantin Lukin.“Young adults face unique challenges, from navigating relationships to managing stress and emotions. This program equips them with practical tools to handle these difficulties effectively, all within a structured and evidence-based framework.”The DBT Skills Group is a virtual program designed to accommodate the busy schedules of young adults while maintaining the highest standards of care. The program includes the following key features:●Start Date: January 29, 2025●Schedule: Weekly sessions held on Wednesdays from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM●Duration: 90-minute sessions●Target Audience: Ages 18-24●Cost: $150 per session●Location: Virtual, accessible from anywhere with an internet connectionParticipants will explore core DBT modules, including:●Distress Tolerance: Techniques to navigate crisis situations without resorting to harmful behaviors.●Emotion Regulation: Strategies to understand, manage, and change intense emotions.●Interpersonal Effectiveness: Skills to build and maintain healthy relationships while asserting personal boundaries.●Mindfulness: Training to increase awareness and live in the present moment; integrated into the first two weeks of each module.The program will be led by two highly qualified professionals, Shoshana Levie, LCSW, and Dr. Amy Origlieri. They bring extensive experience and compassionate care to the group.The Lukin Center's new program responds to the rising demand for accessible mental health services, particularly for young adults. The virtual format eliminates geographical barriers, allowing participants to join from the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Additionally, the group structure fosters a sense of community and mutual support among participants.The Lukin Center is currently accepting registrations for the DBT Skills Group. Spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. To learn more about the program or to secure a spot, visit or scan the QR code on the program flyer to access the interest form. For additional inquiries, please contact the Lukin Center directly.In addition to the DBT Skills Group, the Lukin Center is in the process of building more DBT groups to meet the growing needs of the community. Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to learn about future offerings.About the Lukin Center for PsychotherapyFounded in 2014, The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy is a comprehensive mental health hub with six locations across Northern New Jersey, including Ridgewood, Hoboken, Montclair, Englewood, Westfield, and Jersey City. Offering evidence-based psychotherapy, medication management, and evaluations, the center has become one of the largest and most trusted mental health providers in the region. The team at the Lukin Center is dedicated to matching each client with the clinician best suited to meet their unique needs, ensuring personalized and effective care.

