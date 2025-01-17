China's Population Decreases By 1.39 Million People In 2024
Date
1/17/2025 3:20:39 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
China's population continued to decline in 2024, decreasing by
1.39 million people to 1.4 billion citizens,
Azernews reports.
According to a widely distributed report, 9.54 million people
were born in the country, while 10.93 million people died over the
course of 12 months. The birth and death rates were 6.77 and 7.76
per 1,000 people, respectively.
Official estimates show that the male population in China stands
at 719.09 million (a decrease of 0.1%), while the female population
is 689.19 million (almost unchanged). People aged 16 to 59 make up
60.9% of the population (857.98 million people), which is 0.4
percentage points lower than in 2023. The number of citizens aged
65 and over reached 220.23 million (an increase of 1.6%).
The statistics also show that in 2024, China's urban population
grew by 1.1% to 943.5 million people, while the rural population
decreased by 2.5% to 464.78 million people.
China's population began to decline in 2022 for the first time
in 60 years, decreasing by 850,000 people. In 2023, the population
decreased by an additional 2.08 million.
This demographic shift is part of a broader trend, driven by
declining birth rates, an aging population, and changing social
dynamics. The government's response to these challenges remains a
key focus, with potential policy changes aimed at addressing the
country's shrinking workforce and ensuring sustainable economic
growth in the coming decades.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109102470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.