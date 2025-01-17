China's Population Decreases By 1.39 Million People In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China's population continued to decline in 2024, decreasing by 1.39 million people to 1.4 billion citizens, Azernews reports.

According to a widely distributed report, 9.54 million people were born in the country, while 10.93 million people died over the course of 12 months. The birth and death rates were 6.77 and 7.76 per 1,000 people, respectively.

Official estimates show that the male population in China stands at 719.09 million (a decrease of 0.1%), while the female population is 689.19 million (almost unchanged). People aged 16 to 59 make up 60.9% of the population (857.98 million people), which is 0.4 percentage points lower than in 2023. The number of citizens aged 65 and over reached 220.23 million (an increase of 1.6%).

The statistics also show that in 2024, China's urban population grew by 1.1% to 943.5 million people, while the rural population decreased by 2.5% to 464.78 million people.

China's population began to decline in 2022 for the first time in 60 years, decreasing by 850,000 people. In 2023, the population decreased by an additional 2.08 million.

This demographic shift is part of a broader trend, driven by declining birth rates, an aging population, and changing social dynamics. The government's response to these challenges remains a key focus, with potential policy changes aimed at addressing the country's shrinking workforce and ensuring sustainable economic growth in the coming decades.