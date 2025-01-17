Sybiha Announces Opening Of Albanian Embassy In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Albania Andrii Sybiha and Igli Hasani held an official ceremony of exchanging the instruments of ratification of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.

The ceremony took place as part of the first Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian MFA.

It is noted that the agreement establishes the basic framework for relations between the two states based on mutual respect and trust, compliance with international law and commitment to principles.

“The signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation is a historic event in our bilateral relations. Today we will open the Embassy of Albania in Ukraine. I am grateful to the Albanian side and my colleague Igli Hasani for supporting our country and working together to strengthen our ties. All this will bring our cooperation to a new level,” Sybiha said.

The MFA emphasized that the document will be valid for ten years and will be automatically extended for additional five-year terms unless either party declares its intention to terminate it.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed a cooperation agreement between the countries in Tirana on February 28, 2024.

In November 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the document.