TDP Camps Established In Lower Kurram Amid Potential Counterterrorism Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the wake of a deadly attack on a relief convoy, the Lower Kurram administration has established Temporary Displaced Persons (TDP) camps across various areas, anticipating a possible counterterrorism operation.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner confirmed the establishment of TDP camps in Thall and Hangu. The designated sites include Thall Degree College, Technical College, Rescue Office, and the court building.

To facilitate the setup, the district administration has forwarded a request to the Provincial Relief Department. An additional deputy commissioner-led committee has also been formed to oversee the process and ensure the safety of residents during the operation.

Attack on Relief Convoy Sparks Concerns

The move comes after an attack in the Baggan area of Lower Kurram on a convoy transporting food supplies, which resulted in the martyrdom of two security personnel. The bodies of six missing individuals, including five drivers, were discovered in Aravali today.

Also Read: Protest at Torkham Border: Clearing Agents, Traders, and Transporters Demand Relief from Policy Changes

Among the victims was Saqib Hussain, who had returned to Pakistan after a decade abroad to reunite with his family. He was traveling to Parachinar in one of the convoy's trucks when the attack occurred.

Recent Peace Agreement

This development follows a grand jirga agreement aimed at restoring peace in Kurram . The agreement included provisions for compensating losses, surrendering heavy weaponry to the government, and dismantling trenches set up by both sides. The pact also emphasized preventing the escalation of tribal conflicts into sectarian strife.

The establishment of TDP camps underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding civilians while addressing the region's security challenges.