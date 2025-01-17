Tunisia Exports More, Imports Less Food Items
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Tunisia's food trade balance recorded a surplus of TND 1.404 billion in 2024 (equivalent to USD 435.7 million). The previous year, it had posted a deficit of TND 211.4 million (USD 65.6 million). This information comes from the National Agriculture Observatory (Onagri ) and was released on Friday (17).
According to the institution's survey, the 2024 performance results from a 15.8% increase in exports and a 6.1% decline in food imports. The average product price rose compared to 2023, reaching TND 24.51 per kilogram (USD 7.60), a 29.3% increase.
The decline in imports was mainly due to a 20.9% decrease in sugar purchases and a 16% reduction in cereal imports.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©Fethi Belaid/AFP
The post Tunisia exports more, imports less food items appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
