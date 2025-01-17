NASA's Planetary Defenders Head To The Sundance Film Festival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled that NASA is attending Sundance Festival for the first time – a festival renowned for its innovative spirit," said Brittany Brown, director, NASA Office of Communications Digital and Division, at the agency's Headquarters in Washington. "Our participation represents a groundbreaking opportunity for NASA to engage with the film and share new avenues for collaborative storytelling. By connecting with the creative minds at the festival, we aim to inspire new narratives, explore new avenues for collaborative storytelling, and ignite a renewed sense of wonder in space exploration."

The NASA+ film explores a compelling question: How would humanity respond if we discovered an asteroid headed for Earth? Far from science fiction, "Planetary Defenders" follows real-life astronomers and other experts as they navigate the challenges of asteroid detection and safeguarding our planet from potential hazards.

"NASA is home to some of the greatest stories ever told, and NASA's new streaming platform NASA+ is dedicated to sharing these stories to inspire the next generation," said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager and head of NASA+. "We are honored to host a panel at this year's Sundance Film Festival discussing our upcoming NASA+ documentary "Planetary Defenders."

The panel, entitled "You Bet Your Asteroid: NASA Has a Story to Tell," will start at 1:30 p.m. MST on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Filmmaker Lodge in the Elks Building, 550 Main St., 2nd Floor, Park City, Utah. The event will include a discussion about the film followed by a Q&A session. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet NASA experts and some of the planetary defenders themselves.

Panelists include:



Rebecca Sirmons, head of NASA+, NASA

Scott

Bednar, filmmaker and director, NASA 360/National Institute of Aerospace

Jessie Wilde, filmmaker and director, NASA 360/National Institute of Aerospace

Dr. Kelly Fast, acting planetary defense officer, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office

David

Rankin, senior survey operations specialist, Catalina Sky Survey Dr. Vishnu

Reddy, professor of planetary sciences and director of the Space4 Center, University of Arizona

Media are encouraged to RSVP in advance and may request one-on-one interviews with NASA experts following the panel by contacting Karen Fox at [email protected] .

Through NASA+,

the agency is continuing its decades long tradition of sharing live events, original content, and the latest news while NASA works to improve life on Earth through innovation, exploration, and discovery for the benefit of all. The free, on-demand streaming service is available to download without a subscription on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

To keep up with the latest news from NASA's planetary defense program, visit:

