Musical Bead LLC Pioneers Revolutionary Way To Share & Experience Music With New Cutting-Edge Product 'The Musical Card'

- Chi Huynh, Co-Founder of Musical Bead, LLCSAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musical Bead LLC (MB) is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking innovation, The Musical Card, a cutting-edge product that leverages NFC (Near Field Communication) and QR Code to revolutionize how musicians share, sell, and manage their music. Compact, versatile, and powerful, The Musical Card empowers artists to place their entire album directly into the hands of their fans. The MB company will officially launch The Musical Card at the 2025 NAMM SHOW (January 21 – 25), Booth #3746, where it will showcase its capabilities and mark the beginning of a new era in the music industry.The Southern California-based company is set to redefine the music industry by bridging the tangible sound carrier with the digital medium, enhancing the connection between artists and their fans.Co-Founded by visionary entrepreneur Chi Huynh, recognized for creating NFC Jewelry at Galatea Jewelry , and Bruce Quarto, Founder of GRAMMY® Award-winning label Quarto Valley Records , Musical Bead is committed to delivering innovative solutions that will help musicians forge meaningful, personal connections with fans, sell their music directly, without intermediaries, receive financial support with ease and streamline promotional efforts while reducing costs.“Our mission is to merge technology with artistry,” expressed Chi Huynh, Co-Founder of Musical Bead LLC. "The vision of The Musical Card is to empower musicians to share their music in a meaningful, efficient way, enabling artists to build lasting relationships with their fans while retaining full control over their music,” he added.With its sleek and compact design, The Musical Card introduces a revolutionary way for artists to share their music. Using NFC technology, the cutting-edge product instantly shares music with a simple NFC scan, connects fans to exclusive content, merchandise, and donation platforms and offers fans a tangible and collectible keepsake.To learn more about Musical Bead LLC and The Musical Card visit us at our website:

