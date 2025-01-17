FREE ADMISSION ON KING DAY AT THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 'Community Over Chaos' theme focuses on resources and sports partnerships for a day of service

Memphis, TN, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 20, in honor of the national holiday, the National Civil Rights Museum will host a daylong celebration dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with a special emphasis on its theme“Community Over Chaos.” The public is invited to join this celebration, taking advantage of extended hours from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Thanks to the generous support of FedEx, museum admission on King Day is free for all guests.

Visitors are encouraged to make the holiday a day of service by donating nonperishable items to Mid-South Food Bank. Guests can also donate to Vitalant's mobile MLK Spirit of Service Blood Drive for a-front-of the-line museum entry and two passes to visit any day in 2025.

For those outside Memphis, at 10:00 am Central a livestreamed presentation will explore Dr. King's leadership and emphasize his humanity and relevance to today's justice movements. It includes performances by local artists and a citizens with a call to the community.

The museum is partnering with sports and community entities to remember Dr. King in a special way.



On Monday, January 20, the museum joins the Memphis Grizzlies in presenting the annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Panel celebrating the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award Honorees Cheryl Miller , Tommy Smith , and Amare Stoudemire at the FedEx Forum. For the first time, the local student winners of the museum's 2024 Keeper of the Dream Award will participate in the program and present the award to the honorees center court in a pre-game ceremony. At the museum January 20, the NFL Alumni Association, Tennesse Chapter is offering free flu and COVID shots in partnership with Health Heroes and CDC. NFL alumni all stars will be present to connect with visitors and autograph free materials.

KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:



Visitors are welcome to explore the museum from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

The day's schedule includes Main Stage performances by local artists such as Karen Brown, Gerald Richardson, Stax Music Academy's 901Band, and more from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The outdoor live entertainment is sponsored by Ford Philanthropy.

DexCom has sponsored the Community & Family Pavilion showcasing local organizations, children's activities, and entertainment from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Additional support for King Day is provided as in-kind donations from Home Depot, area restaurants, and businesses. Several corporations and organizations have committed volunteers to serve at the museum on King Day.

For more information about King Day events and activities at the National Civil Rights Museum, visit kingday.org . The event hashtag is #KingDay2024 and #CommunityOverChaos

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

