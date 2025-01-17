Family Tree Private Care Announces Merger With Choice Health At Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Gottschalk, CEOTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Family Tree Private Care (“Family Tree”), one of the largest private care operators in the US, is proud to announce its merger with and into Choice Health at Home (“Choice”), a leading multi-state operator of home health , hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services. The union represents one of the most historically significant transactions involving a private care operator and establishes Choice as one of the largest operators nationwide to offer a full continuum of care, inclusive of private care, to patients in the home.Choice provides care throughout the Southwestern US, and Family Tree's significant private care operations in the major markets in Texas and Colorado will dramatically strengthen the combined company's presence in those states. The transaction provides the infrastructure for a long-term strategic plan to serve as a single, comprehensive destination for care in the home in the region."We are humbled to welcome Family Tree Private Care into the Choice Health at Home family," said David Jackson, CEO of Choice. "This transaction significantly strengthens our business and highlights our unwavering dedication to building scale with quality in all facets of care in the home – including private pay personal care services. We're excited to deepen our offering to our community and feel fortunate to have found a partnership with Daniel Gottschalk and his team at Family Tree. Not just an impressive organic growth story, Family Tree has a strong reputation as a highly desirable home for private care sellers and has completed over 20 acquisitions since 2017. We believe our recently announced $260 million credit facilities are transformational for our combined team to continue to pursue highly accretive M&A growth plans into the future.”Daniel Gottschalk, CEO of Family Tree, added,“Joining forces with David Jackson and Choice Health at Home marks a pivotal chapter in our journey to transform the aging experience at home. Since our founding by Alex Bonetti in 2011, we've focused on building depth in each community we serve and are proud to have built the first scaled private care company with professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services offered at every location. Through this merger, we're elated to expand our impact in our community by offering care in the home to more than just those who have the resources for private care, and we're proud to continue our mission with a partner whose culture and passion for client-centric care is aligned with ours.”About Family Tree Private CareFounded in 2011, Family Tree Private Care provides a premier private care experience for long-term aging at home. With offices throughout Texas and Colorado, the company provides professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services to help seniors live well at home for every stage of the aging journey.About Choice Health at HomeChoice Health at Home, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, is a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services. Founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, Choice Health at Home is dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients by providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare services in the comfort of their homes.

