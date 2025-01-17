Short Film About First Female Pilot In East Premiered In Baku
Laman Ismayilova
Leyla Mammadbayova was a very brave woman who became the first
female pilot in Azerbaijan, the Caucasus, Southern Europe, and the
Middle East. She was a housewife with two young children, but she
always dreamed of flying.
She started flying in 1931 and quickly became very good at it.
She went to Moscow for more training and learned how to fly
different types of planes. She even jumped out of a plane with a
parachute, becoming the second woman in the Soviet Union to do
so.
Leyla eventually became a leader in her squadron and later
taught others how to fly at a club in Baku. She flew for many
years, but stopped in 1949 and retired in 1961. She is remembered
as a great teacher and helped train many skilled pilots.
Leyla Mammadbayova's story was so inspiring that it was made
into movies. She will always be remembered as a hero and a pioneer
in aviation history.
Her bravery and determination paved the way for other women to
pursue their dreams of flying.
A short film dedicated to Leyla Mammadbayova has been premiered
in Baku. The film titled "Səma xanımı" was produced by director and
screenwriter Elvin Ahmadoglu with the support of the State
Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Azerbaijan
Television, and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.
During the presentation, it was noted that the film is dedicated
to the memory of National Heroes of Azerbaijan Igor Kshnyakin,
Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva, who tragically died in a
plane crash last month, and those present honored their bright
memory.
Leyla Mammadbayova, who left an indelible mark on the history of
Azerbaijan with her love for her profession and heroism, became not
only the first female pilot in the Caucasus and the East but also
one of the first female parachutists in history.
