PEPSICO COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SIETE FOODS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over the past two decades, PepsiCo has transformed its portfolio to include great-tasting convenient foods and drinks that are nutritious, enjoyable, and fit consumers' lifestyles. The company continues to expand positive choices for consumers by reducing salt, sugar, and saturated from loved brands without compromising taste and transforming its portfolio through continuous innovation and strategic to include more positive nutrition.



The growing Siete brand is the latest in a line of PepsiCo acquisitions that include PopCorners, Bare, Stacy's Pita Chips, and most recently, Sabra. With Siete, PepsiCo will further expand its portfolio of products with nutritious, simple foods and ingredients and bring this popular, growing brand to new fans in even more places.



"We're committed to transforming our portfolio to include more positive choices that meet consumer demand for convenient and delicious products," said Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo North America. "We love the Siete brand for the same reason so many loyal consumers do and are dedicated to preserving its special attributes while making the brand more widely available and accessible on a broader scale."



Siete started with a single almond flour tortilla sold in an Austin co-op. Today, the Siete Foods portfolio spans a variety of authentic, better-for-you products, including Grain Free Tortillas, Enchilada Sauces, Taco Seasonings, Botana Sauces, Mexican Cookies, Vegan Beans, Grain Free Puffs, Tortilla Chips, Potato Chips, and Salsas at more than 40,000 retailers.



"Today marks a defining moment in Siete's journey and an exciting chapter of growth and expansion for our brand," said Miguel Garza, CEO and Co-Founder of Siete Foods. "When our family founded Siete 10 years ago, it was with a heartfelt mission: to share the beauty of our Mexican-American heritage and Latino culture with the world, creating foods that everyone can enjoy, love, and feel connected to. The overwhelming support and passion we've seen – from the love for our products to the celebration of this milestone for Latino entrepreneurship – have profoundly inspired us. As we join PepsiCo, my family and I are committed to honoring, amplifying, and continuing to build the Siete brand and welcoming even more people to join us at the table."



Centerview Partners LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PepsiCo. Citi also served as financial advisor. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal advisor to PepsiCo. Lazard acted as financial advisor to Siete and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, as well as Armbrust & Brown, PLLC, acted as legal advisors to Siete.



About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit .



About Siete Family Foods

Siete Foods is a Mexican-American food brand on a mission to inspire inclusivity around the table by sharing delicious heritage-inspired foods for a variety of dietary needs and preferences. Founded in 2014 in Austin, TX, Siete brought all seven (siete) members of the Garza family together on their journey to health. Siete's products span meals and macro snacks categories, including Grain Free Tortillas, Enchilada Sauces, Taco Seasonings, Botana Sauces, Mexican Cookies, Vegan Beans, Grain Free Puffs, Tortilla Chips, Potato Chips, and Salsas, available across more than 40,000 retailers, as well as online at sietefoods. Join the family @sietefoods on Facebook and Instagram.



PepsiCo Cautionary Statement

Statements in this communication that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as "believe," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "potential," "should," "will" or similar statements or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the deadly conflict in Ukraine; future demand for PepsiCo's products; damage to PepsiCo's reputation or brand image; product recalls or other issues or concerns with respect to product quality and safety; PepsiCo's ability to compete effectively; PepsiCo's ability to attract, develop and maintain a highly skilled and diverse workforce or effectively manage changes in our workforce; water scarcity; changes in the retail landscape or in sales to any key customer; disruption of PepsiCo's manufacturing operations or supply chain, including continued increased commodity, packaging, transportation, labor and other input costs; political, social or geopolitical conditions in the markets where PepsiCo's products are made, manufactured, distributed or sold; PepsiCo's ability to grow its business in developing and emerging markets; changes in economic conditions in the countries in which PepsiCo operates; future cyber incidents and other disruptions to our information systems; failure to successfully complete or manage strategic transactions; PepsiCo's reliance on third-party service providers and enterprise-wide systems; climate change or measures to address climate change and other sustainability matters; strikes or work stoppages; failure to realize benefits from PepsiCo's productivity initiatives; deterioration in estimates and underlying assumptions regarding future performance of our business or investments that can result in impairment charges; fluctuations or other changes in exchange rates; any downgrade or potential downgrade of PepsiCo's credit ratings; imposition or proposed imposition of new or increased taxes aimed at PepsiCo's products; imposition of limitations on the marketing or sale of PepsiCo's products; changes in laws and regulations related to the use or disposal of plastics or other packaging materials; failure to comply with personal data protection and privacy laws; increase in income tax rates, changes in income tax laws or disagreements with tax authorities; failure to adequately protect PepsiCo's intellectual property rights or infringement on intellectual property rights of others; failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and potential liabilities and costs from litigation, claims, legal or regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations.



For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



