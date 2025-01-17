Free Fire Relief: Start-Up Offers $100K In Funding For Creators Impacted By Palisades Fires

Originally planned for a spring launch, Alchemy's investors chose to fast-track its instant qualification platform, offering a completely free version of its revenue advance service to creators impacted by the LA fires. "We weren't planning to roll out funding yet, but disasters don't wait. With our ready, we saw an opportunity to provide immediate and meaningful support to creators in need. It's about stepping up when it matters most," Wagschal added.

Help is here. If you've been impacted, apply today and start rebuilding with our support.

Key Details of the Fire Relief Program



Who's Eligible: Creators earning digital income who were directly impacted by the Palisades fires.

How It Works: Apply online for instant pre-qualification. Approved creators receive funding within 24 hours. Completely Free: The Fire Relief Program provides zero-cost, zero-fee advances to qualified creators.

This initiative empowers creators to rebuild their livelihoods and inspire their communities.

Creators impacted by the Palisades fires can apply for the Free Fire Relief Program by visiting alchemyhelps.

About Alchemy

Alchemy, based in Jersey City, is revolutionizing financing for content creators with its transparent flat-fee revenue advance model, eliminating the complexities of traditional loans. Unlike banks, Alchemy's advances are not loans, empowering ambassadors to earn significant commissions-similar to mortgage brokers-without licensing requirements. Currently collaborating with top influencers to expand its ambassador and affiliate programs, Alchemy is dedicated to building a thriving community of creators. Announcements on partnerships are coming soon.

