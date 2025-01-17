Yachtway Acquires Yachtinghub Miami: Strengthening Digital Leadership In The Yachting Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heigo Paartalu, Co-Founder and CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YachtWay is thrilled to announce the of YachtingHub Miami's social networks, boasting nearly two million followers (1,857,000).This marks a significant milestone in YachtWay's journey toward leadership in digital innovation for the yachting industry. This strategic acquisition not only aligns seamlessly with YachtWay's mission to modernize how people discover and purchase their perfect yachts, but also represents the largest social media profile acquisition in yachting industry history-further cementing YachtWay's position as the most innovative and forward-thinking platform in the world.--------------------------------YachtWay CEO Heigo Paartalu shared his thoughts on this exciting development:“I have always admired what Gustavo has achieved with YachtingHub Miami. As someone who wasn't initially a boater when I first discovered his channel, it ignited my passion for yachting and opened the door to this incredible world. Beyond its inspirational content, YachtingHub Miami has become a trusted platform for yacht dealerships and shipyards to connect with a next-generation audience of yacht enthusiasts. When the opportunity to acquire YachtingHub Miami arose, it felt like a natural progression-not only to honor the remarkable legacy Gustavo has built over 20-plus years, but also to integrate it with YachtWay's vision for delivering modern services and products to the yachting community.”Paartalu added:“This acquisition allows us to accelerate our reach to light speed, enhance the variety of content we provide, and extend our service offerings across platforms.”YachtWay remains committed to delivering world-class experiences for yacht enthusiasts while leading the industry with modern and secure tools like a seamless yacht listing platform and contract creation through EasySign with bank-level security in partnership with Docusign.Through strategic partnerships and mergers like this one, YachtWay advances an ambitious multi-year product roadmap, ensuring a steady pipeline of innovation that benefits both yacht buyers and industry professionals.The future of yachting is here, and YachtWay is proud to lead the way.--------------------------------About YachtWay:YachtWay is transforming the global yacht marketplace. Driven by customer-focused innovation, we deliver a seamless, enjoyable experience that connects every buyer to their perfect yacht.

