Wisekey’S SEALCOIN Enables Secure Cryptocurrency Transactions Via Wisesat Satellites

Geneva, Switzerland – January 17, 2025 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces the groundbreaking integration of its SEALCOIN with the WISeSAT satellite platform. This innovative development allows secure, decentralized cryptocurrency transactions to be processed via low-orbit satellites, marking a significant leap in global financial inclusion and blockchain infrastructure. Of note, both entities are subsidiaries of WISeKey: SEALCOIN AG focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform, while WISeSat AG focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications.

The integration leverages WISeSAT satellites secured by SEALSQ's VIC-408 secure semiconductor technology, allowing them to function as blockchain nodes in orbit to validate, store, and secure SEALCOIN transactions. Users can initiate transactions through secure wallets or IoT-enabled devices. These transactions are securely transmitted to WISeSAT satellites using ground stations or IoT protocols, where they are validated using blockchain consensus mechanisms. The satellites then broadcast the validated transactions to the global blockchain network, ensuring rapid and secure updates to the distributed ledger.

This technology is especially impactful in remote regions without traditional internet access, where WISeSAT's satellite coverage provides reliable connectivity. Additionally, the platform enables IoT devices to autonomously execute microtransactions, supporting applications such as smart agriculture, industrial automation, and logistics. In disaster scenarios, WISeSAT ensures financial transaction capabilities remain operational, even when terrestrial infrastructure is compromised.

SEALCOIN transactions processed through WISeSAT benefit from WISeKey's advanced cybersecurity technologies, including post-quantum cryptographic which ensures protection against emerging cyber threats. This integration not only enhances transaction security but also promotes decentralization, resilience, and global accessibility in the financial ecosystem.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, noted,“Our integration of SEALCOIN with WISeSAT demonstrates WISeKey's commitment to driving innovation in blockchain, cybersecurity, and satellite communications. This synergy addresses critical challenges in secure financial transactions, enabling unprecedented global access to cryptocurrency services.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

