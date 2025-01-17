Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Braces Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Application, End Use, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global knee braces market size is estimated to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and number of sports-related injuries are the key growth boosters for this market. The increasing burden of obesity is also anticipated to encourage youth to engage sports activities. Easy availability of braces through online stores is projected to further drive the product demand. This helps overcome the geographical barrier and facilitates easy product access.



Knee Braces Market Report: Highlights



Functional braces is the fastest growing segment of the knee braces market, owing to the rise in sports-related injuries and the wide acceptance of these braces.

Arthritis dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 31%. The growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and other joint-related diseases. Moreover, novel products such as unloader braces is anticipated to have wider application and acceptance thereby positively influence the market.

E-commerce delivery channel segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period, due to huge product availability and rapid product delivery. North America held the largest revenue share in 2024, due to easy product availability online at a discounted rate. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period.

