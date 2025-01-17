(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Digitalization in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil and has increasingly focused on digital transformation in recent years. Producers worldwide are adopting tools to lower operational costs and enhance efficiency amid price volatility.

Although digital technologies have been part of the industry for decades, their early applications were limited to select areas. However, after the 2014 oil price crash, producers began implementing digital solutions across nearly all facets of their operations. Given the industry's scale, this shift marks a significant move toward more modern and efficient practices.

Scope



This report highlights the growing role of digital technologies in the oil and gas industry.

It identifies the most prominent digital technologies adopted by the oil and gas industry.

It analyses the impact of digitalization on the oil and gas value chain.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, equipment and services companies, and technology vendors in the digitalization theme. It also provides digitalization case studies in the oil and gas industry.

Reasons to Buy



Identifies and evaluates the prominent digital technologies adopted across the oil and gas value chain.

Impact analysis of digitalization in oil and gas industry.

Overview of case studies highlighting adoption of digital technologies in the oil and gas industry.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies using digital technologies in their operation. Identify and benchmark key digital technology providers; and equipment and services companies, offering digital technologies and services to the oil and gas industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry trends

Technology trends

Industry Analysis

The need for digitalization

Unlocking the economic potential of the oil and gas industry

Use cases

Value Chain

Physical layer

Connectivity layer

Data layer

App layer

Services layer

Companies

Sector Scorecard Glossary

