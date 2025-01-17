KRAFTON Unveils 'Franchise IP' Strategy To Drive Corporate Value

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 17 January 2025 - KRAFTON, (CEO CH Kim) announced its 2025 management strategy and mid-to-long-term plans during its company-wide town hall meeting, KRAFTON LIVE TALK (KLT), held on January 16.



Marking the company's 113th KLT, KRAFTON CEO CH Kim shared his vision under the theme of 'KRAFTON's Next 5 Years: Franchise IP.' With this, Kim set his mid-to-long-term goal to secure a 'Big Franchise IP' and highlighted three key strategies towards growth: Increase of in first-party production, Expansion of publishing volume, and Optimization of resource allocation.



Increase of Investment in First-Party Production



KRAFTON plans to significantly boost investment in first-party production to secure original and competitive franchise IPs. Focusing on its 14 creative studios, the company aims to enhance its pipeline of new releases, secure top talent, and further specialize its development capabilities. These efforts are designed to create franchise IPs that are scalable with a high potential to succeed.



Expansion of Publishing Volume



In terms of publishing, KRAFTON aims to transform both quantity and quality of its IPs to grow user base and revenue. The company plans to leverage its accumulated expertise and capabilities to build core Franchise IPs, while releasing multiple new titles to the market. On its journey towards diversification, KRAFTON intends to adopt various approaches such as Second Party Publishing (2PP) and licensing. Additionally, the company will expand its platforms (e.g., PC, mobile, console), as well as strengthen its global publishing capabilities to enhance market competitiveness.



Optimization of Resource Allocation



KRAFTON plans to evolve its studio management system to reach its mid-to-long-term objectives and sustainable growth. By efficiently allocating resources throughout the entire development process, from creative discovery to production and commercialization, the company aims to maximize the potential of highly competitive IPs.



"Our new titles will officially launch starting this year," said CH Kim. "We are committed to securing a new 'Big Franchise IP' that builds on the success of 'PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS' and look forward to driving exponential growth in corporate value through this step-by-step approach."





ABOUT KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit





About KRAFTON India



In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).

