(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment (or“Lavish”), have developed a comprehensive four-pillar business model. According to the announcement, the company intends for this key business component to be a critical component moving forward as Lavish Entertainment focuses on creating an industry-leading entertainment business. Specifically, the business model will be used as the company's flagship project, Destino Ranch, is being developed. The new business model includes four essential key foundational elements: logistics, staffing, equipment and production. The company noted that these specific pillars were carefully identified and organized to complement each other and ensure seamless operations across all facets of the company. The development of Destino Ranch will be led by GTVH's most-recent acquisition, ABI Create ( ), a premier event-management and production entity. ABI will follow these key pillars as Destino Ranch grows and develops.“We are thrilled to introduce our innovative four-pillar business model, which represents a bold step forward in our journey to develop Lavish Entertainment into a staple in the entertainment industry,” said Lavish Entertainment president and CEO Marco Antonio Moreno in the press release.“We look forward to showing our shareholders how this new business model will unfold.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

.

