Thierry David's New Ambient Electronic Album: A Complex Journey In SIX WAVES

Internationally famous composer, director and producer Thierry David is one of the great names in new age and ambient music.

In Paris, Thierry David's studio is a source of accessible beats, international voices, and eclectic instrumentation.

SIX WAVES is reminiscent of the cosmic expansiveness of Jean-Michel Jarre, the textured rhythms of Cluster, and the ethereal landscapes of Brian Eno's APOLLO.

- Music journalist RJ Lannan, writing for the Zone Music ReporterPARIS, FRANCE, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thierry David masterfully balances raw, irreducible energy with thoughtful experimentation, creating a rich sonic tapestry that evokes calm, introspection, and cinematic wonder. His work blends accessible beats, international voices, and eclectic instrumentation, set against a backdrop of space music and progressive lounge vibes. Today, SIX WAVES is being digitally released worldwide via David's K-VOX label and A Train Entertainment.Music fans can listen to SIX WAVES on the music streaming platform of their choice:Six Waves takes listeners on a captivating journey, from the depths of oceanic complexity to the farthest reaches of outer space. Each track stands alone, yet together they create a seamless, unfolding narrative-six waves of sound that offer a dynamic range of sonic adventures, rich in geometric and vibrational textures.Fairfax City Music host, Claudio Bustamante, featured David in an in-depth interview about Six Waves and his creative process. Enjoy it on YouTube:The album stretches the boundaries of modern electronic music, blending deep, atmospheric soundscapes with intricate sonic layers. At times, it evokes the experimental depths of Moebius, the cosmic expansiveness of Jean-Michel Jarre, the textured, organic rhythms of Cluster, and the ethereal landscapes of Brian Eno's APOLLO. Fans of Jon Hopkins or Darshan Ambient may find a lot to like on Six Waves. The album, just over 51 minutes in length, offers a deep listening experience, balancing an introspective mood with a sense of exploration and discovery.Music correspondent Robin B. James commented,“Six Waves is mysterious, much more than just calming music. Each track explores a different musical space, and what they have in common is the musical vision of Thierry David.”David's catalog is rich with themed albums, such as imaginary voyages, mosaics, Zen, world fusion, lounge, chill and slow motion. Thierry has been nominated three times by Zone Music Reporter: in Best Chill/groove category (HYPNOSIS in 2014 - THE VEIL OF WHISPERS in 2011) and Best Ambient category (STELLAR CONNECTION in 2012). His album STELLAR CONNECTION was #4 on TOP 25 ESSENTIAL TITLES FOR 2012 by John Diliberto of Echoes Radio. His album HYPNOSIS was named "CD of the month" and #23 ON BEST OF ECHOES 2014. His album ZEN PAUSE was nominated as Best Dance/Dub/club & Best Electronic Album for the 2007 NAR Music Award.Thierry David was born in Paris in 1955, he practiced the usual major pieces from the classical repertoire before discovering the freedoms of jazz while still a teenager. He graduated from one of the prestigious business schools in Paris, he accepted a volunteer posting to the cultural service of the French Embassy in Lima, Peru. During this time he played with local musicians and explored composing in new ways. He learned to create his own sound and his own musical world while reconsidering his life trajectory and future work. He played in piano bars, gave piano lessons, accompanied jazz bands, rock bands, even heavy metal bands, and attended the Berklee College of Music.Music journalist RJ Lannan observed that“Sometimes Thierry David's music is referred to as lounge music, but I think it needs and deserves more attention than that. Sure you can play any of his albums in the background and set a mood that is unconscious and ambient, but then there are songs that call to your spirit and you just have to give it more thought, more value.”Connect with Thierry David on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on all music platforms, including Bandcamp .All radio airplay, media interview, social media collaboration & playlist requests can be directed to BethHilton(at)TheBCompany (dot) com.TRACKS:1 Causality (5:08)2 Into the Wave Axis (10:30)3 Elliptical Tales (9:57)4 Ultrasonic Vibes (10:16)5 Submarine Whispers (6:24)6 The Sixth Wave (9:09)LINKS:

