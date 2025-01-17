(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michaelangelo HamiltonBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Contact:Michaelangelo Collins HamiltonEmail: ...Phone: 561-731-9411Website:Michaelangelo Hamilton Shifts Campaign Focus to U.S. Senate After AG Ashley Moody's Appointment and as President Prepares to Take OfficeBoca Raton, FL – With President Donald J. Trump set to take office on January 20, ushering in a new era of leadership for America, Michaelangelo Collins Hamilton, a 25-year-old advocate and businessman, is seizing the moment to announce a bold shift in his political campaign. Following Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to appoint Attorney General Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate, Hamilton, who had declared his candidacy for Florida's 23rd Congressional District, is now redirecting his efforts toward running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.Hamilton, a proud member of Generation Z and a former Congressional candidate, began his campaign with a grassroots petition urging Governor DeSantis to appoint him to the Senate. While the petition garnered modest support, Hamilton views this as the beginning of a broader movement to engage Floridians directly.“With President Trump preparing to lead our nation again, we are at a turning point,” Hamilton said.“The appointment of Attorney General Ashley Moody to the Senate highlights the importance of bold, principled leadership. My petition may not have achieved the intended outcome, but it has inspired me to take this fight directly to the people of Florida. I am officially shifting my campaign focus to the U.S. Senate to provide Floridians with a voice that truly represents their aspirations, challenges, and dreams.”Hamilton's platform emphasizes pragmatic conservatism while addressing critical issues with forward-thinking solutions:- Fair Wages with Small Business Protections: Advocating for a mandatory minimum wage for federal contractors while supporting small businesses through tax credits or case-by-case evaluations.- Strengthening National Security: Promoting secure borders and streamlined legal immigration pathways to protect jobs and bolster the economy.- Expanding Educational Opportunities: Supporting school choice, vocational training, and policies that empower the next generation.- Modernizing Infrastructure: Investing in sustainable energy and transportation systems tailored to Florida's unique needs.- Preserving Social Programs: Ensuring Social Security and Medicare remain solvent through responsible reforms.Hamilton emphasized his commitment to working alongside the incoming Trump administration to advance these priorities, ensuring that Florida remains at the forefront of national progress.“This campaign is about more than one seat or one election-it's about creating a future where Floridians from every background can thrive,” Hamilton said.“With President Trump's leadership setting the tone for the nation, Florida has an opportunity to lead boldly. As I shift my focus to the Senate, I call on every Floridian to join me in this journey for innovative and inclusive leadership.”Floridians can learn more about Hamilton's campaign and join his movement by visiting and engaging on social media using the hashtag #Hamilton4FL .About Michaelangelo Collins HamiltonMichaelangelo Collins Hamilton is a businessman, advocate, and proud member of Generation Z dedicated to public service. A former Congressional candidate, Hamilton is committed to advancing policies that strengthen communities, support working families, and foster bipartisan solutions for Florida and the nation.

