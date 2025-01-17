Ukraine And UK Sign Partnership Agreement
Date
1/17/2025 3:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Ukraine and the UK are set to sign an important agreement on a
100-year partnership aimed at deepening ties in both defense and
non-military sectors, Azernews reports.
The agreement will be signed during the visit of British Prime
Minister Keir Starmer to Ukraine. He arrived in Kyiv today on an
unannounced visit.
The document will be structured around nine key "pillars,"
according to reports.
One of the main aspects of the agreement is to strengthen
military cooperation, particularly in the field of maritime
security. This will involve the creation of a new framework to
enhance the security of the Baltic, Black, and Azov Seas, with a
focus on deterring Russian aggression in the region.
The agreement also aims to foster scientific and technological
collaboration in areas such as healthcare, agricultural technology,
space exploration, and drone technology. It will also include
educational initiatives to promote closer ties between the two
nations. Additionally, a grain inspection system will be introduced
to track stolen grain from Ukrainian territories under occupation,
a scheme developed by the United Kingdom.
Another significant part of the agreement is its emphasis on the
UK's involvement in Ukraine's energy sector. This will include
supporting strategies for extracting essential minerals and
developing the energy infrastructure to ensure greater energy
security for Ukraine.
This long-term partnership highlights not only the growing
military and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the UK but
also underscores a broader geopolitical shift in the region. As
Ukraine faces ongoing challenges due to Russian aggression, the
support of the UK, one of the world's leading military and
technological powers, is expected to play a pivotal role in
Ukraine's security and development.
The agreement also sends a clear message to Russia and other
global actors about the strength of the UK-Ukraine alliance and the
UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial
integrity for the long haul. The growing ties between the two
countries could open the door for future collaborative projects in
innovation, defense, and infrastructure, contributing to Ukraine's
resilience in the face of ongoing conflict.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109100213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.