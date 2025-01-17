Blue Chip Talent, Inc. Strengthens Legacy And Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of JDM Systems Consultants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Chip Talent , a Certified Women-Owned staffing and consulting company recognized as a Best and Brightest Place to Work since 1999, is pleased to announce the of JDM Systems Consultants, a Michigan-based consulting firm with nearly 35 years of expertise. This acquisition solidifies Blue Chip Talent's commitment to growth and its dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients.

“This partnership represents a natural alignment of values and vision,” said Nicole Pawczuk, CEO at Blue Chip Talent.“We are thrilled to welcome JDM's team and clients into the Blue Chip Talent family, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions together.”

The transition was finalized January 1, 2025. JDM's current employees and contractors seamlessly transitioned to Blue Chip Talent, ensuring continuity for clients and opportunities for consultants. Blue Chip Talent's robust infrastructure and award-winning workplace culture will provide enhanced benefits and resources for all employees.

For nearly 30 years, Blue Chip Talent has specialized in IT, engineering, and professional staffing, providing tailored workforce solutions across more than 20 states. With the addition of JDM's expertise, Blue Chip Talent is poised to expand its reach and better serve clients with a broader array of services and solutions.

“We recognize the incredible legacy JDM has built over the past three decades,” Pawczuk continued.“By combining our strengths, we are creating a stronger, more versatile organization that will provide unmatched support to our clients and employees.”

The entire Blue Chip Talent team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for JDM's clients and consultants. Together, the two organizations will work to uphold their shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the staffing and consulting industry.

About Blue Chip Talent, Inc.

Blue Chip Talent is a Certified Women-Owned staffing and consulting company that provides best-in-class IT, engineering, and professional workforce solutions. Established in 1994, Blue Chip Talent has earned a reputation for its commitment to exceptional service, innovative solutions, and award-winning workplace culture. Headquartered in Michigan, the company serves clients across more than 20 states.

