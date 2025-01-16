UN Chief Arrives In Beirut For Talks With Lebanese Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beirut on Thursday on a two-day visit of solidarity with the Lebanese people."

"A window has opened for a new era of institutional stability with a State fully able to protect its citizens and a system that would allow the tremendous potential of the Lebanese people to flourish," he told reporters.

"We will do everything to help keep that window open wide," the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) quoted him as saying upon his arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Secretary-General is scheduled to meet Lebanese leaders and visit southern Lebanon to express support and appreciation to UNIFIL peacekeepers for their dedication throughout the 14-month conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation.

On his part, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou-Habib said Lebanon, as a peace-loving country, is committed to the international legitimacy represented by the United Nations.

Appreciating the constant support of the UN to Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, he expressed hope that the UN would continue helping Lebanon overcome the economic hardship resulting from the aggression by the Israeli occupation forces.

Guterres and Bou-Habib held talks at the airport on the latest developments in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The Secretary-General will visit the UNFIL HQ in Ras Naqoura village, south Lebanon, tomorrow and meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, near Beirut on Saturday. (end)

