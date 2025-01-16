Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber departs Scotland, the UK, greeted by the UK Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Belinda Lewis

