Miner Vale Prepares Mega Project In Saudi Arabia

São Paulo – Mining giant Vale has signed a land reservation agreement with the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu to create a"mega hub" to produce up to 12 million tonnes of iron ore briquettes per year. The announcement was made on Wednesday (16). The company said in a release the goal is to produce"green steel," which emits fewer greenhouse gases. Briquette is a product developed by Vale that uses ore and binders. It is used in steel production and generates fewer emissions during its production.

Ras Al Khair is an industrial city located about 55 kilometers east of the country's capital, Riyadh, and along the Gulf coast. Earlier this week, Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira was in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to attend local events and meet with authorities and company representatives. Following these meetings, partnerships with institutions in the region were announced.

In Vale's statement, its executive vice president of commercial and new business, Rogério Nogueira, says this agreement represents“the first step to reshape the future of the steel industry in the Middle East.”“The Mega Hub of Al Khair will serve as a model to integrate advanced technologies with sustainable practices, generating not only a positive environmental impact but also economic value,” he said.

This mega hub, the Brazilian mining company says, joins two others planned in Oman and the UAE as part of a project to develop integrated steel ecosystems in its main markets. The company already has a production facility in the Sohar industrial zone in Oman.

“Along with the Mega Hubs planned for Oman and the UAE, this facility will serve as a regional enabler of green steel, providing high-quality iron ore and fostering collaboration between Vale, steel producers, and other industrial players,” says the company's statement. Once operational, the unit will serve the local, regional, and international markets. The project will be developed in two phases.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Vale

