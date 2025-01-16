Brazil’S Ambipar, UAE’S Edge Group Partner Up

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian environmental management specialist Ambipar and United Arab Emirates-based defense company Edge Group announced a strategic agreement on Thursday (17). According to Ambipar, the partnership includes investments in artificial intelligence and technologies, emergency response, and training.

In late November, Ambipar opened offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of its international expansion. In an email interview with ANBA, the company's CEO for the Middle East and North Africa, Rodrigo Paiva, hinted that new announcements regarding its operations in the UAE would be made this month.

According to Ambipar's statement, the partnership with Edge Group aims to foster the development of technologies utilizing artificial intelligence for environmental emergency response services, one of Ambipar's core areas of expertise. The agreement also includes training for professionals working in high-risk situations.

“We are committed to creating robust solutions, ranging from sensors for monitoring early-stage risk situations to the manufacturing of robots and drones capable of responding to fires and other emergencies, always focusing on protecting lives and minimizing risks to the environment,” Ambipar's Vice President of Sustainability, Rafael Tello, was quoted as saying in the company's statement.

The Edge Group operates in Brazil. In January of last year, it entered into a public security partnership with the São Paulo state government. It controls Condor, a Brazilian manufacturer of non-lethal technology, and owns 50% of SIATT, which produces defense and security systems, particularly smart weaponry. The group also has agreements with the Brazilian Navy and the municipality of São José dos Campos, São Paulo state.

The agreement was signed by Ambipar's CEO, Tercio Borlenghi Jr., and Edge Group's President of Trading and Mission Support, Omar Al Zaabi. Paiva and Edge Group's Vice President of International Business, Miles Chambers, also attended the meeting that finalized the partnership.

Read more:

Brazil's Ambipar opens offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Edge Group partners with city in Brazil

UAE's Edge Group invests in Brazilian defense company

Condor and Edge Group to set up plant in UAE

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Ambipar

The post Brazil's Ambipar, UAE's Edge Group partner up appeared first on ANBA News Agency .