Green Hajj: 13 Ways Muslims Can Perform The Religious Journey Of A Lifetime Sustainably

Millions of Muslims around the world get ready every year for a religious journey of a lifetime-the Hajj . And as awareness on the impacts of climate change on Earth gains more traction everyday, there have been calls for Muslim pilgrims to observe a green approach on their trip to the Holy Lands.

This call to action resonates with the teachings of Islam itself as a verse in the Quran calls upon Muslims to preserve the planet by saying: "Do not do mischief on the Earth, after it hath been set in order."

For many Muslims, Hajj is considered a chance to restart their lives and it is therefore an opportunity to integrate environmental approaches in personal daily habits.

Toll of climate change

Climate change is significantly intensifying the frequency, duration, and severity of heatwaves and droughts around the world.

As global temperatures rise due to increased greenhouse gas emissions, extreme heat events are becoming more common and prolonged, posing serious risks to human health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

A team of scientists even concluded that the heatwave in Saudi Arabia blamed for the deaths of 1,300 people on the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024 was made worse by climate change.

The heat would have been approximately 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 F) cooler without the influence of human-caused climate change, according to a weather attribution analysis by ClimaMeter which conducts rapid assessments of the role of climate change in particular weather events.

Temperatures along the route from June 16 to 18 reached 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) at times and exceeded 51.8 degrees Celsius at Makkah's Great Mosque.

How to be a green pilgrim?

Ummah for Earth, an alliance-led initiative that includes Greenpeace and Islamic Relief among other groups, has shared a guide on how to go green during Hajj. Here are some tips to consider in order to maintain a sustainable approach during Hajj:

Bring reusable bottle, cutlery and other bagsExplore your accommodation and travel agent's sustainability credentials

Travel in groups to all pilgrimage sites to move around Jeddah, Makkah, Muzdalifa, Arafat, Mina and Medina. Avoid diesel/petrol-run cars as much as you can. Pilgrims can use the Al Haramain high-speed train to move easily between Makkah and Medina.If you must use a car, consider an electric vehicle as a cleaner option

Consider using an Ihram (special clothes for male pilgrims during Umrah, Hajj) handed to you by someone who performed Hajj before or buy a fair trade Ihram if available. A fair trade Ihram refers to one made by workers who were treated ethically and paid fairly, and environmental standards were observed in its makingChoose seasonal, organic or locally grown food as it is always better for the environment compared to pre-packaged meals and drinks

Minimise the amount of water you use for ablution, washing or other personal use. Replace single-use plastic bottles with refillable onesNever litter. Always use appropriate waste disposable bins

As pilgrims are required to sacrifice an animal as part of Hajj rituals, consider only one animal for the whole familyMinimise your electricity usage. Switch to energy saving appliances like solar powered mobile chargers and lamps

After completing Hajj, consider planting a tree in any of the pilgrimage sites or plant a tree when you go back homeMake sustainable purchases and avoid impulsive shopping. Use shopping bags made from biodegradable materials such as paper or jute

Choose clothes made from natural and sustainable materials and avoid garments of man-made materials like polyester and nylon

