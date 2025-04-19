Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Visits Dukhan Air Base

2025-04-19 04:00:30
Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani conducted an inspection of Dukhan Air Base, where he was received by HE Maj. Gen. (Pilot) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Dosari, Commander of Qatar Amiri Air Force.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister was briefed on the training and operational activities taking place at the base, in addition to reviewing the latest technologies and systems used by Qatar Amiri Air Force.

He was accompanied during the visit by Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, HE Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai and a number of senior QAF commanding officers.

