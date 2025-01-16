TRINITY's Sustainable Chromium-Free Shelving Shines During National Organizing Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "TRINITY's chromium-free products embody our core values of innovation, sustainability, and quality," said Cze-Chao Tam, CEO of TRINITY International. "We're proud to develop practical-yet-stylish storage and organization solutions that meet modern living needs and contribute to a greener future . These versatile products can transition seamlessly from home to business applications, offering functionality and durability in every setting."

Three of TRINITY's most popular Chromium-Free products,

featured in this limited-time 30% off sale through January 31, 2025, are:

5-Tier Commercial Wire Shelving with Sidebar & Wheels

Designed with sturdy, steel construction, this 36" x 18" x 72" 5-tier shelving rack can support a total of 4,000 lb (on feet levelers), making it a well-rounded, dependable option for a variety of organizational needs. All shelves are adjustable in 1-inch increments, meaning you can fully customize your storage configuration. (Originally $179.99, Now $125.99 with 30% Off)

Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart

TRINITY's 34" stainless steel kitchen cart on wheels offers the best of form and function. With an eye-catching chrome design, adjustable shelves, a push handle, lockable wheels and sidebar storage hooks, this sleek cart is the next best thing to having your own sous chef.

(Originally $219.99, Now $153.99 with 30% Off)

3-Tier, Chrome Rolling Garment Rack

Perfect for closets, living spaces, or retail stores, this unit is 48"x18"x75.5"

and is designed for durability and strength, capable of holding heavy winter coats, suits, and more. It includes a hanging rod and a sidebar with four hooks. Assembly is easy and requires no tools. (Originally $169.99, Now $118.99 with 30% Off)

Sustainable by Design: Embracing a Chromium-Free Future

Sustainability is central to TRINITY's mission and underpins everything they

do. Their

chromium-free products provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chrome finishes without compromising quality or durability. Chromium, especially in its hexavalent form (Cr(VI)), is a highly toxic pollutant that contaminates soil, water, and air, disrupting ecosystems and poses severe health risks to humans and wildlife. Through their proprietary plating process, TRINITY delivers a vibrant, durable chrome-like shine, offering a safer and more sustainable solution for the planet.

Availability

TRINITY's EcoStorage® wire-shelving units are available online at TRINITYii . Special National Organizing Month pricing ends January 31, 2025.

Transform Your Space While Supporting Global Reforestation

For every purchase made on the TRINITY website, a donation is made to One Tree Planted to support global reforestation efforts, helping restore forests that are essential to over 1.6 billion people, absorb harmful carbon emissions, and provide key ingredients for 25% of all medicines.

About Trinity International

Based in Carson, CA, Trinity International is a premier innovator of storage and organization solutions, empowering customers to put EVERYTHING IN ITS PLACE®. With a mission to enhance lives, the company is dedicated to delivering quality, sustainable, and innovative products. TRINITY's portfolio includes patented storage solutions tailored to home and commercial needs. Its RENEW by TRINITY and Drakestone by TRINITY collections are proudly made in the USA from sustainable materials, such as reclaimed chopsticks and wood. Additional lines include TRINITY Basics®, TRINITY Pro®, and EcoStorage®. Learn more at .

