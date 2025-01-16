Alkami Unveils The Top Five Business Banking Trends Shaping 2025

A webinar will be hosted by Alkami in conjunction with and credit union experts to explore innovative business solutions and strategies

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions

provider for

financial institutions in the U.S., has identified five key business banking trends for 2025. These highlight opportunities for institutions to adapt to evolving business client expectations, strengthen operational resilience, and deliver innovative business banking solutions that drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and foster sustainable growth.

These trends emphasize the importance of leveraging digital innovation, data-driven strategies, and proactive relationship-building to create meaningful partnerships, achieve sustainable growth and empower businesses with smarter, more efficient financial tools.

Alkami will host a webinar on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, moderated by Alkami product leader, Mandy Lopez in partnership with the below bank and credit union experts to provide insights and practical strategies for business bankers.

One area of focus for financial institutions is how tools like artificial intelligence and automation can drive transformation. "We've taken steps towards adopting tools like artificial intelligence and automation," said Samantha Pause, senior vice president and chief innovation officer at Mascoma Bank . "We're starting to implement many of these tools and we're being very intentional about how we approach it. It's about laying the groundwork to ensure we're doing it responsibly and effectively."

Trend 1: Modernizing Processes through Digital Innovation: Automating manual processes with tools like Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to enhance efficiency and compliance.

Trend 2: Leveraging Data Analytics: Using predictive modeling and real-time insights to deliver hyper-personalized services and anticipate business needs.

Trend 3: Reducing Risk & Preventing Fraud: Strengthening cybersecurity and implementing real-time fraud detection and automated compliance solutions.

Trend 4: Building Profitable Relationships: Empowering relationship managers with data to provide tailored solutions and act as strategic advisors. Trend 5: Centralizing Cash and Liquidity Management: Offering businesses real-time visibility into financial positions while improving treasury services and risk management.

Data analytics continues to be a powerful driver for smarter decision-making and fraud prevention. "We use data analytics to understand our members' needs and offer targeted solutions in addition to behavioral analytics tools to monitor how users interact with online banking," said Jeffrey Luczak, vice president, cash management at Landmark Credit Union . "If something seems out of pattern, it can alert us or block access to prevent fraud."

Similarly, enhancing treasury and cash management products remains a top priority for financial institutions seeking to meet client demands. Kyle Guest, vice president of business banking at Mountain America Credit Union

said, "We invest heavily in treasury and cash management products, continually enhancing them to meet our members' needs. When evaluating products to offer to our business clients, we ask if they save time, improve efficiency, or reduce costs."

To register for the webinar and learn more about innovative business banking solutions and strategies, click here .

