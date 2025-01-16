Launched At World Future Energy Summit, New MESIA Report Provides Bullish Outlook For MENA's Solar Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fuelled by the launch of a Solar Outlook Report 2025, the third day of the World Future Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi unveiled an optimistic vision for the solar energy of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).Published by the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), the region's leading nonprofit organisation dedicated to the advancement of solar energy solutions, the new comprehensive report highlights a record-breaking year for solar in the region, showcasing its pivotal role in shaping a sustainable energy future. Solar energy's share in the regional energy mix has risen significantly, driven by rapid advancements in technology, government support, and increasing private sector investment.The report states MENA's solar energy sector is expanding rapidly, accounting now for two per cent of the region's entire energy mix. Installed solar capacity grew by 23 per cent in 2023 in MENA, reaching 32 Gigawatt-peak (GWp), and is projected to exceed 180 GWp by 2030. While the UAE leads the growth, driven by initiatives such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims for 75 per cent renewable energy by 2050, and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which targets 30 per cent renewable energy within five years, the report says North Africa will close the gap in solar growth and the entire region could become a global solar paradigm.“From pioneering solar projects to significant advancements in digitalisation, the MENA region's commitment to sustainable energy solutions has not only reshaped local energy landscapes, but has also set a benchmark for the rest of the world,” the report states.The rapid adoption of digitalisation and automated systems in Operation & Maintenance (O&M) as well as making significant strides in energy storage show MENA is demonstrating its commitment to overcoming the challenges of scaling solar portfolios, the report adds. The integration of innovative technologies, such as digital twins and automated cleaning systems, is optimising solar plant performance while ensuring higher energy yields and lower operational costs.The report also highlights green hydrogen, a key focus in the region's energy transition, is advancing at pace.“MENA's ample solar and wind resources provide a competitive advantage for green hydrogen production, positioning the region as a global leader in this emerging sector,” it reads.“While challenges remain, such as securing financing and developing infrastructure, the region's commitment to green hydrogen and its evolving market infrastructure promise to unlock new opportunities.”The region's ongoing efforts to localise solar manufacturing and reduce dependence on external suppliers are crucial to the long-term success of MENA's renewable energy strategy. As countries such as Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia continue to expand their solar capacities, MENA is meeting its energy demands and contributing to the global clean energy transition.“With investments, MENA is well-positioned to be the powerhouse of the Mediterranean's energy transition,” the report states.MESIA's President Fazle Moyeen Quazi says the arrival of next-gen technologies is driving efficiency and resilience in solar projects.“As these technologies mature, they open new pathways for the region to achieve its renewable energy targets while addressing critical issues such as intermittency and grid stability,” he said.The report also underscores the potential of innovations such as advanced solar cells, grid integration tools, and digital monitoring systems to collectively enhance operational efficiency. The Solar Outlook Report 2025 emphasises the growing role of private sector investments, with public-private partnerships and innovative financing structures accelerating renewable energy adoption.Quazi added:“The region has seen a surge in public-private partnerships, competitive solar tenders, and innovative financing transactions, which are accelerating the pace of renewable adoption. With the global drive towards net-zero emissions, international collaboration with and capital flow into the MENA solar sector are expected to increase, creating more opportunities for local and international players.”The MESIA report identifies opportunities for expanding utility-scale projects, distributed solar installations, and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen. However, it also highlights the challenges of aligning regional policies, addressing supply chain disruptions, and modernising grid infrastructure to accommodate the renewable energy mix.Quazi stressed:“Ensuring alignment of regional policies, addressing supply chain disruptions, and fostering capacity-building initiatives, including investments in grid infrastructure modernisation, will require a synergic effort from governments, developers, and industry leaders. As the energy transition accelerates, collaboration will be the key to unlocking the full potential of solar energy in the region.”Solar is a key focus of the World Future Energy Summit, which is hosted by Masdar and held this week at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). A dedicated solar conference features in the Summit's knowledge content programme, providing a vital platform for stakeholders to explore the latest trends, deals, and innovations in solar energy.“With solar energy positioned as one of the Summit's 10 key tracks, the three-say show is connecting global engineering firms, technology providers, and financiers with the region's governments and utilities, solidifying MENA's status as a leading solar marketplace,” said Lena AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.The Summit concludes tomorrow January 16 with sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions across the globe.

