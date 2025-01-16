Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Hard Hat (SBT-1923)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a foreman and I needed a better hard hat to protect my face, head and neck from the sun and heat," said an inventor, from Calexico, Calif., "so I invented the CONTRACTORS HAT. My design offers cooling relief, sun protection and peace of mind for wearers."

The invention provides an improved design for a hard hat. In doing so, it protects the wearer against the sun and heat. It also reduces the risk of sunburn. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for various members of the labor force who work outdoors and wear a hard hat.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1923, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

