ACCIONA IS CERTIFIED AS '2025 TOP EMPLOYER' IN TWELVE OF ITS MAIN MARKETS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 95% of ACCIONA's staff works in countries where the firm received the certificate

ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ACCIONA has once again achieved the Top Employer certificate in Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, the United States, Canada, Chile, South Africa, Peru and the Philippines, while obtaining it for the first time in Qatar and Portugal. In addition, for the fourth consecutive year, the company has achieved the Top Employer North America seal, which endorses it as one of the best employers on the continent.ACCIONA was also awarded the Enterprise Seal, a newly created seal that is meant to give additional recognition to companies certified as Top Employers in at least 10 countries where at least 95% of their total global staff works. Of the more than 2,000 companies certified as Top Employers, only 9 have obtained this distinction.The certificate awarded by the Top Employers Institute is one of the most demanding and prestigious in the world in the field of corporate people management. ACCIONA obtained the Top Employer Spain certificate for the first time in 2021, and since then it has added new countries every year to this recognition, which accredits its leadership in human resources management in another eleven of its main international markets.To obtain this accreditation, organizations are evaluated through the HR Best Practices Survey, which analyzes aspects related to a score of topics, such as people strategy, work environment, talent recruitment, training, promotion of employee well-being, and diversity and inclusion, among others.POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTThe survey results highlight ACCIONA's efforts to keep advancing its Human Resources practices internationally.Top Employer highlights its Diversity & Inclusion and Sustainability policies in particular, where the company has achieved a 10% higher score than the average of all global participants in the survey.ACCIONA currently has more than 60,000 employees and is present in more than 40 countries. The company has drawn up a global strategy called PEOPLE, with the aim of putting people at its center through four key approaches: recognition of merit, diversity and inclusion, a transformative work environment and leadership.PEOPLE is a proposition of value for employees and is part of the 2025 Sustainability Master Plan, as the first of its strategic principles, with the aim of investing in people to include and enhance the best diverse talent.ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.

