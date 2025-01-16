Allsup Supports Cervical Cancer Awareness Month With SSDI Expertise For Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical advances and support make a difference for individuals applying for SSDI benefits

Belleville, Illinois, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , the nation's leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, is shining a light on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month by highlighting the critical role of SSDI benefits for individuals diagnosed with this serious condition. This January, Allsup emphasizes its dedication to guiding individuals with cervical cancer through the complex SSDI process and connecting them with essential financial resources to focus on their health and recovery.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , cervical cancer care imposes substantial costs on patients and their families, with initial treatments averaging $58,700, annual ongoing care costs of $4,000, and end-of-life care reaching $97,000. These expenses, coupled with the potential loss of income due to the severity of the condition, underscore the importance of SSDI benefits.“At Allsup, we understand the physical and financial challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis when assisting our SSDI customers,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup.“Our services help alleviate financial stress, allowing patients to concentrate fully on their well-being.”

Cervical Cancer Treatment Advancements

A recent study published in The Lancet offers hope for individuals with advanced cervical cancer. The Interlace trial found that adding a short course of chemotherapy before standard treatment significantly improves survival rates, increasing five-year progression-free survival from 64% to 72% and overall survival from 72% to 80%. Early screening for cervical cancer remains a critical tool, as the study underscores that earlier detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and increases survival rates. These advancements highlight the importance of timely access to medical care and financial support.

How Allsup Supports Individuals With Cancer

Allsup offers personalized services to support individuals applying for SSDI benefits, including:



Expert Representation: Allsup professionals assist claimants with filing initial applications, appealing denied claims, and managing the entire SSDI process.

Higher Approval Rates: Allsup clients are significantly more likely to secure benefits, with a success rate three times higher than those applying on their own. Exclusive Financial Tools: Disability Financial ServicesSM provides resources tailored to address the financial challenges of a cervical cancer diagnosis.

With a 97% success rate for claimants who complete the process, Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the application level than any other SSDI representative nationwide.

Raising Awareness And Promoting Financial Security

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month emphasizes the need for early detection, innovative treatments, and financial planning. Allsup encourages individuals diagnosed with cervical cancer to explore their eligibility for SSDI benefits and seek expert representation to maximize their chances of approval.“These trends in medical treatment and financial resources are critical for individuals facing important healthcare and financial decisions,” Geist said.“SSDI benefits play a key role in supporting patients on their journey to stability and recovery.

