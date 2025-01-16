From Mastering The Board To Mastering The Drip! Did Gukesh Just Level Up With A Makeover?

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) A snippet of chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju sporting an edgy, on-trend look has taken the internet by storm.

The leaked images show Gukesh donning oversized jackets, trendy accessories, and a statement pair of glasses.

Fans are loving this refreshing take on his persona, with one netizen saying, "Bhai apna celebrity se kam nahi!"

The buzz around this snippet has only added to Gukesh's growing appeal, blending his sharp intellect with a flair for contemporary style. Whether it's a nod to GenZ culture or simply a playful experiment, his look has struck a chord with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

For now, it's safe to say Gukesh has made a winning move, both in chess and in style. The anticipation is real - what made this star go for this makeover?

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh, who scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion, beat Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match in Singapore. The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the reigning champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 and become the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to become the World Champion in classical chess.

Gukesh broke the four-decade-old record of chess legend Garry Kasparov, who won the title in 1985 at the age of 22 years, 6 months, and 27 days. He is the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship title, claiming the title in just over a decade after five-time winner Anand had lost the title to Magnus Carlsen of Norway in Chennai in 2013. Carlsen abdicated the crown in 2023, paving the way for Ding to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi.