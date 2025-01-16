Plume And Elixir Launch First Institutional Rails Into Rwafi Using Tokenized Real World Assets From Blackrock And Hamilton Lane

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain, has partnered with Elixir to launch the first institutional gateway for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi). This collaboration enables holders of institutional-grade RWAs, such as tokenized securities and private credit, to seamlessly participate in DeFi on Plume. By leveraging Elixir's deUSD and sdeUSD stablecoins, institutions can access new yield opportunities via Nest, Plume's flagship RWA staking protocol, and its Institutional Core Vault, while maintaining security and compliance.

Institutions can now mint deUSD against RWA tokens issued through Securitize and other leading platforms, including BlackRock's BUIDL and Hamilton Lane's SCOPE. This institutional-grade backing enables Plume's RWAfi ecosystem to transform traditionally illiquid assets into composable tokens, unlocking both permissionless yields and deep liquidity pools.

The launch of Nest's Institutional Core Vault will provide yield on deUSD and sdeUSD holdings, with daily redemption availability for all users.

"This partnership demonstrates the transformative potential of tokenized RWAs to enable institutional DeFi," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-founder at Plume. "RWAfi represents more than an innovation - it's the foundation of a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity and roadmap to grow the total value of both real world assets and DeFi by merging both together."

Elixir's deUSD is establishing itself as the institutional standard for DeFi engagement. Unlike conventional stablecoins, both deUSD and its staking variant sdeUSD preserve RWA yields while providing DeFi liquidity access, offering institutions a compliant vehicle to participate in decentralized markets.

Powering this integration, Elixir Network is a modular protocol built for high-throughput cross-chain liquidity, enabling institutional RWA holders to access DeFi while maintaining their original asset exposure.

The Plume-Elixir collaboration, along with Nest and institutional partners, marks a major step for DeFi adoption. This partnership makes RWAs liquid and composable, building a robust bridge between traditional and decentralized finance and accelerating institutional participation.

Visit to explore the pre-deposit vault and join the future of institutional DeFi with RWAfi.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack L1 RWA chain purpose-built for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), enabling the integration and adoption of real world assets through its ecosystem. With 180+ protocols building on the network and a $25M RWAfi Ecosystem Fund for early-stage projects, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for crypto-native users.

Learn more at

and .

About Elixir

Elixir Network is a new primitive purpose-built to power high-throughput liquidity use cases, providing the first-ever rails for institutional asset holders to access DeFi without changing their original asset exposure. Elixir powers exchanges and deUSD: DeFi's native yield-bearing dollar.

For more information, visit and .

About Nest

Nest is the flagship staking protocol on Plume enabling users to earn institutional-grade yields through real world assets. The permissionless protocol allows fund managers and issuers to create structured offerings, while giving users access to traditionally restricted assets and opportunities. Audited by SlowMist and risk-assessed by Cicada Partners, Nest leverages Plume's infrastructure to democratize access to institutional yields.

For more information, visit and

CONTACT : [email protected]



SOURCE Plume Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED