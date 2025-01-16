Issue Of Equity - Correction

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (the“Company”) wishes to notify the correction of two errors in the announcements dated 29 November 2024 and 20 December 2024 concerning the allotment of shares under the offer for subscription contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 1 November 2024. The corrected details are as follows:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.