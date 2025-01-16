BP Dismisses 7,700 Employes To Trim Spending

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- British is dismissing 7,700 of its staff throughout the globe to cut operating expenditures.

The conglomerate said in a press release on Thursday the decision covered 4,700 full time personnel, indicating that rest were employed according to contracts and some special terms.

Last year, it declared a plan to slash spending by USD two billion by 2026.

BP has more than 90,000 employees throughout the world. Up to 14,000 of them work in the UK. (end)

