DENTI.AI VOICE PERIO SURPASSES 1 MILLION COMPLETED CHARTS, DRIVING EFFICIENCY IN DENTAL PRACTICES

Denti, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for professionals, proudly announces that its Denti Voice Perio product has surpassed 1 million completed periodontal charts. By enabling hygienists to conduct hands-free perio charting in as little as five minutes -instead of the usual 10–15-and without requiring an assistant, Denti helps practices complete up to 50% more perio charts, which are often skipped due to time constraints.

"Denti Voice Perio has been a game-changer for our practitioners. By streamlining routine charting, it gives our hygienists more time to focus on delivering personalized care and building stronger connections with each patient."

- Cameron Jones, VP of Hygiene Support for Aspen Dental

Market Need and Opportunity

The global demand for efficient dental care underscores a significant market opportunity for Denti. According to the American Association of Periodontology, all U.S. adults should receive annual periodontal assessments. Yet of the 170 million adults who visited a dentist in 2023, only 27 million (16%) received a comprehensive perio exam-indicating a major gap in care. One key barrier is the complexity of manual charting, which is time-consuming and often requires two people.

Currently, less than 10% of U.S. dental practices use voice charting, mostly decades-old technologies-leaving a vast market of more than

400,000 dentists and hygienists underserved. Denti's AI-driven approach reduces exam time and costs, boosting accessibility, enhancing clinical outcomes, and positioning Denti to capture a significant share of this under-addressed market.

"Reaching one million completed perio charts underscores AI's transformative potential in dentistry-and we're just getting started. With hundreds of thousands of clinicians and millions of patients still underserved, coupled with near-zero enterprise churn demonstrating our platform's value, we see a significant opportunity to expand further and elevate patient care to a whole new standard."



- Dmitry Tuzoff, Founder & CEO, Denti

Accelerating Adoption

In 2024, the adoption of Denti technologies surged, with more than two-thirds of all automated charts completed during that year alone. Consistently high user satisfaction and proven efficiency gains have led to contracts with 3 of the top 10 DSOs in the United States, alongside dozens of smaller groups and numerous private practices-solidifying Denti as a trusted partner for dental organizations of every size.

"Integrating Denti Voice Perio into our practices has been a pivotal move. The ability to complete perio charts quickly and accurately without an assistant has allowed us to reallocate resources more effectively, enhancing our service delivery and patient satisfaction."

- Cherie Score, Director of Hygiene, Elite Dental Partners

Practical Impact of AI

Denti Voice Perio surpasses traditional voice-activated charting systems with superior accuracy, accent-agnostic recognition, quick setup, intuitive design, and robust support. It integrates seamlessly with leading practice management systems for direct charting, auto-generates patient-friendly reports, and includes AAP staging and bleeding percentage calculations to streamline perio chart evaluations.

As a result, practices benefit from increased efficiency, improved treatment acceptance, and higher revenue through a more proactive approach to periodontal care.

"Denti Voice can buy us up to 20 minutes per patient, and our acceptance rate has soared."

- Diane McCabe, RDH, Favia Family Dental

About Denti

Established in 2018, Denti is a second-generation dental AI platform that integrates multiple imaging modalities and voice commands, delivering a unified workflow that surpasses first-generation solutions and ultimately sets a new standard for modern dental practices.



Patient Visit & Conversation: Denti Scribe captures and transcribes the entire clinician-patient dialogue, auto-generating comprehensive clinical notes.

X-ray Examination: Denti Detect identifies potential issues such as caries, apical radiolucencies, and bone loss, while Denti Auto-Chart populates existing restorative work (crowns, implants, fillings, etc.). Perio Charting: Using Denti Voice Perio, clinicians complete a hands-free perio exam in minutes.

All exam data-from clinical notes and summaries to restoration details and perio charts-is instantly saved to the PMS. By combining multiple AI capabilities in a single platform, Denti frees dental teams from time-consuming administrative tasks, ensuring more accurate documentation and ultimately enhancing both workflow efficiency and patient outcomes.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected]

for press inquiries.

