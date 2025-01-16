Rezolve Ai To Present At Sidoti Micro-Cap Investor Conference January 22-23, 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven retail and commerce solutions today announces that Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, taking place on January 22-23, 2025.
conference details:
Presentation: Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 9:15am EST
Presentation link: click here to register; available via Zoom
Conference registration: Available on the conference website
1x1 meetings: Open to all investors upon conference registration
About Rezolve Ai
Rezolve Ai is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company's BRAiN Suite of products - BRAiN Commerce, BRAiN Checkout, and BRAiN Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit .
