EU Announces Euro 120 Million New Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) announced on Thursday a new aid package for Gaza worth euro 120 million.

The EU, in a statement, said it is working with partners on the ground to ensure that aid reaches those in need fast.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained, in a statement, that the ceasefire agreement and the planned release of hostages offer the hope the region desperately needs, but she added that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains grim."

According to the EU statement, the new aid package includes food assistance to address the acute food crisis, healthcare support to operate medical facilities and provide supplies, as well as assistance to help displaced people access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

The EU also noted that its total humanitarian aid to Gaza since 2023 has exceeded euro 450 million, in addition to 3,800 tons of aid.

The statement emphasized that the EU will work closely with UN agencies and other humanitarian partner organizations to ensure the swift delivery of aid. (one USD = 0.970277 Euro). (end)

