UK premier Keir Starmer trips to Ukraine to strengthen defense, economic ties

(MENAFN) UK premier Keir Starmer has arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit, where he is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since taking office. The two countries are expected to sign a partnership agreement that will deepen defense relations and provide further military assistance to Kyiv, as concerns grow about the US potentially scaling back its support.



Starmer is also anticipated to discuss the security guarantees the UK can offer Ukraine, including the possibility of British participating in a peacekeeping mission.



“Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level,” Starmer remarked.



The agreement will also focus on a long-term "100-year partnership," aiming to boost economic ties beyond the military, particularly in areas like science and technology. Starmer will announce a GBP 40 million allocation for Ukraine’s economic recovery, which is expected to create opportunities for British companies.

MENAFN16012025000045016755ID1109097501